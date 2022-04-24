Varun Dhawan's Birthday: Actor Receives Adorable Wishes From 'Jug Jug Jeeyo' Cast; Watch

On the occasion of Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania actor, Varun Dhawan's birthday, the actor has been receiving numerous birthday wishes from his fans and loved ones. Amidst the same, the actor received an endearing birthday message from the cast of his upcoming movie, Jug Jug Jeeyo which includes Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Prajakta Koli, Kiara Advani and others.

Continue reading to know what special message the entire cast had for the actor on his birthday.

Jug Jug Jeeyo cast wishes Varun Dhawan on his birthday

The cast of Raj Mehta's directorial, Jug Jug Jeeyo which includes notable actors namely Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Prajakta Koli, Kiara Advani and Maniesh Paul posted a video clip depicting them all giving special and heartfelt birthday wishes to Varun Dhawan. The video begins with everyone wishing the actor a happy birthday and later each of the actors add their performance message for Varun. Anil Kapoor then teases him by stating that he cannot look younger than him while Neetu Kapoor revealed how Varun Dhawan is like her own kid.

Furthermore, Kiara Advani extended a lot of love to the actor and Prajakta Koli thanked him for making her first movie set experience memorable and fun. Even Maniesh Paul expressed his delight at sharing screen space with him for the first time. In the end, they all extend their blessings to him by saying 'Jug Jug Jeeyo.' Watch the full video ahead.

In the caption, Neetu Kapoor wrote, "Happy birthday @varundvn! It’s been such a joy seeing you grow into the man you’ve become today. The #JugJuggJeeyo family wishes you all the happiness and blessings (sic)".

Anil Kapoor posted the video with a birthday message for Varun Dhawan that read, "Happy birthday @varundvn my boy! Janam din bohot bohot mubarak! #JugJuggJeeyo saalo saal take... (sic)"

More about Jug Jug Jeeyo

Directed by Raj Mehta, the comedy-drama movie will feature an ensemble cast of iconic actors namely Anil Kapoor as Bheem Khanna, Varun Dhawan as Sarthak "Kukku" Khanna, Neetu Kapoor as Geeta Khanna, Kiara Advani as Naina Khanna (neé Chopra), Prajakta Koli as Gurpreet "Ginny" Chopra (neé Khanna), Manish Paul as Nakul Chopra, and Varun Sood as Rahul Singh among others. The film is set to hit the screens on 24 June 2022.

(Image: @anilskapoor/Instagram)