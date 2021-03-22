Varun Sharma Has A Choc-o-bloc Schedule Filming 'Cirkus' & 'Fukrey 3' Over Next Few Months

Indian actor, Varun Sharma is known for his comic roles in the movies Fukrey, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, and Chhichhore. He recently appeared in one of the lead roles in Roohi which was among the first movies to hit the theatres after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting allowed 100% occupancy in theatres. The role of Varun Sharma in Roohi gained much appreciation for its comic timing. The actor has a packed schedule with his upcoming movies include Rohit Shetty's directorial Cirkus starring Ranveer Singh and the third instalment of Fukrey.

Varun Sharma's choc-o-bloc schedule

Varun Sharma is currently working on two of his upcoming films. The actor, who will re-appear as Choocha in the third part of the film series Fukrey, and in Cirkus for which his role is not revealed yet, has a busy schedule for the upcoming month. While talking about his schedule, Varun said that he feels blessed that he is getting to work with some of the most creative minds in the industry. He informed that he is shooting for Cirkus and promised his viewers that it is going to be a hilarious rollercoaster ride. He also added that he is excited as post-Cirkus, he will be shooting for Fukrey 3. The Chhichhore actor said that he cannot wait to get back to the sets of the film with which he made his debut in the film industry. He also said that the reviews he is getting for the film and his character in Roohi are overwhelming and making him happy. The actor hopes that he will keep making his family and fans proud.

Varun Sharma trivia

The 31-year-old made his debut with Fukrey in 2013 and has worked in several movies since then. Varun Sharma's movies include Dilwale, Dolly Ki Doli, Fukrey Returns, FryDay, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, Khandaani Shafakhana, Chhichhore, Arjun Patiala, Raabta, Arjun Patiala, and Roohi. His latest film Roohi box office collection crossed Rs. 16 crores during its theatre run. He worked with Rajkummar Rao and Jahnvi Kapoor in the film directed by Hardik Mehta.

