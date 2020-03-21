'Fukrey' Actor Varun Sharma Says People Must Maintain Hygiene Even Post The Pandemic

Bollywood actor Varun Sharma, known for his performance in films like Fukrey, recently got into a conversation with a leading daily. Though he is known for his onscreen comic timing, the actor does not find any humour when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic. He spoke of how he is making the most of his time and how the Coronavirus pandemic has affected his professional life.

When he was asked how his life has changed post the Coronavirus pandemic, the actor said that the basic things that people are supposed to do, they are now doing it out of fear, that is to keep basic hygiene. Varun Sharma added that it is the most basic thing humans are supposed to do. He added that he just hopes that people continue to maintain hygiene even after the pandemic subsides.

Varun Sharma was also asked about how the pandemic has affected his work life. He replied that he was supposed to be shooting in Punjab for two weeks in the second half of March. He added that he was supposed to travel abroad for about 10 days in April. He further said that now everything has been postponed and may start at the end of May or April if things subside by then. He added that he is home now and will resume work once things settle down.

He was further asked how he likes to keep busy since everything is in lockdown. Varun Sharma shared that he is now watching a lot of new films and catching up on the films that he wanted to see. He added that he is exploring different kinds of cinema. He said that he is also spending time with his family and is also reading books and scripts.

When he was asked to give people a message at this time of the Coronavirus pandemic, Varun Sharma said that the message he would love to give to people at this particular time is to stay safe. He asked everyone to wash their hands regularly and asked them not to go out if it is not important. He further said that social distancing has to be there and advised everyone to eat home-cooked food.

