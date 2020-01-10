Varun Sharma's Most Quirky Pictures With Various Bollywood Celebrities

Actor Varun Sharma kick-started his Bollywood journey with Mrighdeep Singh Lamba’s Fukrey in 2013. He refused to look back since then and starred in several commercially successful movies including Fukrey Returns, Dilwale and Chhichhore.

Varun is quite active on social media and keeps engaging with his fans by posting quirky pictures with celebrities. Have a look at funky and comedic pictures of him with Bollywood actors:

1. Bholi Punjaban AKA Richa Chadha’s wacky expressions with Varun Sharma

2. On a promotional spree with Shraddha Kapoor

3. Both the Dilwale in a single frame

4. Where the Chhichhore cast join together for a fun time

5. Among the cast of Arjun Patiala, Kriti Sanon is the boss

6. A throwback picture on completing one year of Fukrey Returns

7. Dancing with Paaji Diljit Dosanjh

Also read: Varun Dhawan And Sara Ali Khan Will Soon Be Seen In 'Coolie No 1'; Here Are Movie Updates

8. The stylish avatar of the Chhichhore cast

Also read: Varun Dhawan Gets A Hearty Welcome By Kids In Jodhpur Ahead Of 'Street Dancer 3D', Watch

9. A throwback picture with Ali Fazal on his birthday

Also read: 'FryDay' Trailer: Govinda And Varun Sharma Light Up The Screen With Their Impeccable Comic Timing

Also read: ‘RoohiAfza’: Lead Pair Rajkummar Rao-Janhvi Kapoor And Varun Sharma All Smiles As They Unite For The First Time In Manali

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.