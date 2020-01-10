The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Varun Sharma's Most Quirky Pictures With Various Bollywood Celebrities

Bollywood News

Varun Sharma started his Bollywood journey with 'Fukrey' in 2013. Here are some of his quirky pictures with Bollywood celebrities that you must check out.

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Varun Sharma

Actor Varun Sharma kick-started his Bollywood journey with Mrighdeep Singh Lamba’s Fukrey in 2013. He refused to look back since then and starred in several commercially successful movies including Fukrey Returns, Dilwale and Chhichhore.

Varun is quite active on social media and keeps engaging with his fans by posting quirky pictures with celebrities. Have a look at funky and comedic pictures of him with Bollywood actors:

1. Bholi Punjaban AKA Richa Chadha’s wacky expressions with Varun Sharma

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Varun Sharma (@fukravarun) on

 

2. On a promotional spree with Shraddha Kapoor

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Varun Sharma (@fukravarun) on

 

3. Both the Dilwale in a single frame

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Varun Sharma (@fukravarun) on

 

4. Where the Chhichhore cast join together for a fun time 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Varun Sharma (@fukravarun) on

 

5. Among the cast of Arjun Patiala, Kriti Sanon is the boss

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Varun Sharma (@fukravarun) on

 

6. A throwback picture on completing one year of Fukrey Returns

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Varun Sharma (@fukravarun) on

 

7. Dancing with Paaji Diljit Dosanjh

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Varun Sharma (@fukravarun) on

Also read: Varun Dhawan And Sara Ali Khan Will Soon Be Seen In 'Coolie No 1'; Here Are Movie Updates

8. The stylish avatar of the Chhichhore cast

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Varun Sharma (@fukravarun) on

Also read: Varun Dhawan Gets A Hearty Welcome By Kids In Jodhpur Ahead Of 'Street Dancer 3D', Watch

9. A throwback picture with Ali Fazal on his birthday

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Varun Sharma (@fukravarun) on

Also read: 'FryDay' Trailer: Govinda And Varun Sharma Light Up The Screen With Their Impeccable Comic Timing

Also read: ‘RoohiAfza’: Lead Pair Rajkummar Rao-Janhvi Kapoor And Varun Sharma All Smiles As They Unite For The First Time In Manali

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
AP CM APPEARS BEFORE CBI
SAMBIT PATRA ON SC'S ORDER ON J&K
'NO CRACKER, IT'S A BOMB!'
AZAD WELCOMES SC DECISION ON J-K
SC STAYS NCLAT ORDER OVER CYRUS
ROHIT SHARMA ON WT20