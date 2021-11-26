‘Velle’: Karan Deol, Anya Singh-starrer Unveils New Song ‘Yaaron Ka Bulaava’; Watch

Abhay Deol is currently gearing up for the release of his film Velle, in which he will star alongside his nephew Karan Deol. Set to release on December 10, the film has unveiled its second song, Yaaron Ka Bulaava. The youthful track is a foot-tapping song and will be surely entertaining numerous Bollywood buffs. Also featuring Anya Singh and Mouni Roy, the song has been crooned by Rochak Kohli featuring Armaan Malik and Asees Kaur. The film will also see Zakir Hussain, Savant Singh Premi and Visshesh Tiwari take on pivotal roles.

The recently released song is all about friendship and the close bonds one shares in the early years of his or her life. Right from attending lectures and going out for snacks, to having a high school crush and a surprise birthday party, Yaaron Ka Bulaava has it all. The track promises a fun-filled and enjoyable adventure.

Listen to foot-tapping number here

With Abhay Deol not having appeared in a lot of films in the recent past, his fans are excited to see him on the big screen. The first song of the film was released with the title Uddne Do and tracked Abhay Deol's character's journey to becoming a storyteller. The song also featured Mouni Roy and his quest to sign her on for a film. The trailer of the upcoming movie only featured Abhay Deol at the end, and he could be a conversation having with Mouni Roy. It sees him tell her that the story was 'almost fully true' and the song tracks what happens before that encounter.

Listen to Uddne Do here

In the short clip, the Abhay Deol-Mouni Roy meeting is preceded by the story of the Velle, played by Karan Deol and Co. They are college friends who just 'chill and don't work'. However, their life takes an unexpected turn when they plan on faking Anya Singh's character's kidnapping. She is one of their classmates, but also the daughter of the Principal, who gets abducted n reality, and the journey to find the truth of what happened begins.

Watch Velle trailer here

(Image: Instagram/@abhaydeol)