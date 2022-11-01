Amitabh Bachchan Reflects On Fan-gatherings Outside Jalsa; Says 'enthusiasm Has Lessened'

Amitabh Bachchan recently reflected on his weekly meetings with fans outside his residence Jalsa, mentioning that the 'enthusiasm' of his well-wishers has lessened over time. In his latest blog, the veteran remarked that the 'screams of joy' have been replaced with ‘the mobile camera’ as he spoke about the constant changes in life. The actor also revealed that he always takes off his shoes before the weekly Jalsa meetings because interacting with his fans is a 'devotion' for him.

Amitabh Bachchan talks about fan-gatherings outside his residence Jalsa

An excerpt from his blog read, "I do observe though that the numbers are in lesser magnitude and the enthusiasm has lessened and the screams of joy now transferred to the mobile camera... and that is more evident now an indication that time has moved on and nothing lasts forever… The Sunday meets at the Jalsa gate on Sunday to be revived, albeit with given precautions.”

Amitabh Bachchan has been greeting fans on a weekly basis outside Jalsa for years now. However, the COVID-19 pandemic led the superstar to discontinue them. He again commenced it in April this year, and talking about it a few months back, he mentioned, "The Sunday meets at the Jalsa gate to be revived, albeit with given precautions.”

Amitabh Bachchan rushed to hospital after cutting a vein on left calf

A week back, the actor mentioned that he was recently rushed to a hospital here after he cut a vein on his left calf. Sharing the news on his blog, he wrote, "A jutting piece of metal sliced my left calve and managed to cut the vein .. the vein when cut spurts out the ‘red’ uncontrollably .. but had the nerve to get the doc and so into an OT and the stitching up .. with the assistance of team of staff and docs in time."

On the work front, the actor was last seen in Goodbye along with Rashmika Mandanna, Neena Gupta and more. He's now gearing up for Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai, which will hit theatres on November 11. It also stars Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Parineeti Chopra, Danny Dengzongpa and Boman Irani in pivotal roles.

(Image: Instagram/@amitabhbachchan)