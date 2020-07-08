Last Updated:

Veteran Actor & Comedian Jagdeep Passes Away At The Age Of 81

Veteran actor-comedian Jagdeep (born as Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri on 29 March 1939) dies at the age of 81.

Chetna Kapoor
Jagdeep

Veteran actor-comedian Jagdeep (born as Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri on 29 March 1939) dies at the age of 81. An official statement from the family is still awaited.

Popular for playing 'Soorma Bhopali' in Sholay, Jagdeep appeared in more than 400 films. He appeared in films like Purana Mandir (1984), Salman Khan's dad in Andaz Apna Apna (1994), and directed a movie Soorma Bhopali with this character as the protagonist.

Jagdeep started his film career as a child artist extra in B. R. Chopra's Afsana. He established himself as a comedian from the movie Brahmachari. He appeared in famous hits like Purana Mandir and 3D Saamri.

Along with Bollywood actor Jaaved Jaaferi and Television Producer/Director Naved Jafri, Jagdeep has one more daughter (Muskaan Jafri) from his second wife Nazima.

