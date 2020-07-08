Veteran Actor & Comedian Jagdeep Passes Away At The Age Of 81

Veteran actor-comedian Jagdeep (born as Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri on 29 March 1939) dies at the age of 81. An official statement from the family is still awaited.

Popular for playing 'Soorma Bhopali' in Sholay, Jagdeep appeared in more than 400 films. He appeared in films like Purana Mandir (1984), Salman Khan's dad in Andaz Apna Apna (1994), and directed a movie Soorma Bhopali with this character as the protagonist.

Jagdeep started his film career as a child artist extra in B. R. Chopra's Afsana. He established himself as a comedian from the movie Brahmachari. He appeared in famous hits like Purana Mandir and 3D Saamri.

Along with Bollywood actor Jaaved Jaaferi and Television Producer/Director Naved Jafri, Jagdeep has one more daughter (Muskaan Jafri) from his second wife Nazima.

REACTIONS

Good Lord. May God rest his soul in peace. https://t.co/AfBC4WhzwN — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) July 8, 2020

RIP Jagdeep sir. You will always be remembered as a Legend https://t.co/IGayMESiCd — Milap (@zmilap) July 8, 2020

Legendary actor Jagdeep dies at 81.



He is the 5th bollywood icon to have died in under 3 months after Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput & Saroj Khan.



Soorma Bhopali would live foreover!#RIPJagdeep pic.twitter.com/qVIWRg5XTC — Madhav Mantri (@madhavmantri) July 8, 2020

