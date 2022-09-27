Veteran Actor Asha Parekh To Be Honoured With Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Asha Parekh is among the notable actors in the Hindi entertainment industry who has been a part of some of the iconic movies in her career. She has garnered numerous prestigious awards and accolades for her stellar performance in films. It was recently revealed that the veteran actor will be honoured with yet another prestigious award this year for her contribution to the film industry.

Asha Parekh to receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award

It was recently announced that the Padma Shri awardee Asha Parekh will be honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award this year. Asha Parekh joined the film industry at an early age and went on to win the hearts of her fans in the 50s and 60s with sommemorablememorable performances such as Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai, Dil Deke Dekho, Kati Patang, and Main Tulsi Tere Angan Ki, among others.

Honoured to announce that the Dadasaheb Phalke Selection Jury has decided to recognise & award Smt Asha Parekh ji for her exemplary lifetime contribution to Indian Cinema.



The Dadasaheb Phalke Award shall be presented by the Hon President of India at

68th NFA in Vigyan Bhawan. pic.twitter.com/3MPa0HhvDL — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) September 27, 2022

More about Asha Parekh

Born in October 1942, Asha Parekh began her career in the film industry as a child artist. She featured in some popular films namely Maa, Aasmaan, Dhobi Doctor, Baap Beti and more. She gained massive fame for her prolific dancing skills and went on to showcase her talent in many other movies. She marked her debut in the film industry as a lead actress with the film Dil Deke Dekho in which she was cast opposite Shammi Kapoor. Asha Parekh went on to be a part of several successful movies namely Jab Pyar Kisi Se Hota Hai (1961), Phir Wohi Dil Laya Hoon (1963), Teesri Manzil (1966), Baharon Ke Sapne (1967), Pyar Ka Mausam (1969), Caravan (1971), Manzil Manzil (1984), Do Badan (1966), Chirag (1969), Main Tulsi Tere Aangan Ki (1978) and many more. She was loved for her on-screen pairing with legendary actors including Dev Anand, Shammi Kapoor and Rajesh Khanna. After essaying a pivotal role in the film Kaalia, she quit acting in movies to become a tv director and even established her own production company called Akruti.

While the actor has garnered immense love and fame from her fans, she is also a recipient of many awards and accolades including International Indian Film Academy Awards for outstanding achievement in Indian cinema (2006), Padma Shri in the Arts (1992), 'Legends Live Forever Award' from the Immortal Memories Event (2009), Bimal Roy Memorial Lifetime Achievement Award (2019), Global Cinema Festival-Lifetime Achievement Award (2020), Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Award for "Outstanding Contribution to Film Industry" (2022),Master Deenanath Puraskar Award for "dedicated services in the field of cinema" (2022), among others.

Image: Instagram/ashaparekh_ji