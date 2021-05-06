Veteran Actor Dalip Tahil's Son Arrested In Drugs Case; Chats, Transactions Under Lens

The Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Mumbai Police Crime Branch arrested Dhruv Tahil, son of veteran actor of the Hindi film industry, Dalip Tahil on Wednesday. Dhruv Tahil has been arrested for allegedly being in touch with a drug peddler and procuring drugs. This was after the officials unearthed his conversations with a person arrested for drug links.

Dalip Tahil’s son arrested in drugs case

The Bandra unit of the ANC arrested Dhruv Tahil after they found his WhatsApp conversations with an alleged drug peddler while they were carrying out an investigation. This arrest came in the wake of the arrest of an alleged drug peddler named Muzammil Abdul Rahman Shaikh, who was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act after being caught with 35 grams of Mephedrone.

It was during the investigation of Shaikh, that his links with Dhruv Tahil emerged. Their conversation dated back to 2019 . Tahil reportedly spoke about procuring drugs on WhatsApp.

Not just that, the police also found six transactions made by Tahil into Shaikh's account. Deputy Commissioner of Police Datta Nalawade-led team of the ANC is currently investigating the case, as per a police official.

Dalip Tahil has worked in films like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Baazigar, Soldier, Judwaa, Ishq, Mission Mangal, among others.

Last year, the arrests and questioning of the celebrities linked to the film industry by the Narcotics Control Bureau in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case had made headlines.

(With Inputs from PTI)