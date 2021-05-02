Veteran Actor Dilip Kumar Discharged From Mumbai Hospital, Sources Reveal | Read Details

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar, 98-year-old, who was hospitalized for regular check-ups has been discharged on Sunday. According to sources, Dilip Kumar was discharged from Hinduja Hospital in Khar, Mumbai — a non-COVID-19 hospital.

"Dilip Kumarji was admitted after doctors suggested conducting few tests. Post two days of examining, he’s been discharged from the hospital," the source informed Republic TV.

The veteran actor's family friend Faisal Farooqui added that Kumar was admitted to the hospital for a regular health check-up. "He was admitted for a routine check-up. There's no (need to) panic or a concerning issue. These are routine tests that are required to be done from time to time because of his age. He is doing fine," Farooqui told PTI.



In March 2020, the 98-year-old actor wrote on Twitter that he along with his wife Saira Banu were under "complete isolation" and in quarantine as precautionary measures against COVID-19.

Dilip Kumar lost two younger brothers due to COVID in 2020 — Aslam Khan (88) and Ehsan Khan (90), who died due to COVID-19 in August and September, respectively.

Kumar was last seen in 'Qila' in 1998.

Dilip Kumar is one of the notable actors of the industry. He has amassed a huge fan following because of his stellar performance in films. He is known as the 'Tragedy King of Bollywood' for his tragic and heroic roles in movies. Some of his most popular films are Dastaan, Mughal-E-Azam, Dil Diya Dard Liya, Madhumati, and Daag. He also has won many awards and accolades for his performances in films. He holds the record for most wins at the Filmfare Awards in the Best Actor category. He also has his autobiography published titled Dilip Kumar: The Substance and the Shadow.