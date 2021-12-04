Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's Wedding: Celebrity Designer Frontrunners For Duo's Outfits

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding rumours have created a sensation among the fans who are curiously looking forward to the celebrations. From the preparations to the guest list and her wedding attire, everything has been kept under the wraps till now. However, amid the rumours surfacing online, several celebrity stylists and designers are being spotted outside Katrina’s house which has left the gossip mills running about which designer would Katrina opt for her wedding festivities.

On December 3, celebrity stylist and costume designer Anaita Shroff was spotted at Katrina Kaif's house in Mumbai ahead of their wedding. She was seen carrying boxes, packets, and a few bags. Anaita Shroff is director Homi Adajania's wife. On the other hand, apart from this, earlier a person was captured outside Katrina’s house while taking boxes with Falguni Shane Peacock's label on it. If rumours are to be believed then the Tiger Zinda Hai actor will be seen donning Shane Peacock's wedding ensemble.

Designers who are expected to be the frontrunners for Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's wedding

Apart from this, fans are also guessing about Manish Malhotra’s ensemble to be worn by the star. Katrina who has walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra and is mostly seen wearing his curated ensemble is also believed to be choosing the designer for her pre-wedding festivities outfits. No confirmations have yet been made about the designer who will be dressing the actor for her big day.

With actor Rajkummar and Patralekhaa’s wedding that took place a couple of weeks back, fans are also guessing designer Sabyasachi's designed ensemble could be possibly worn by the rumoured couple. Apart from Manish Malhotra, if there is any other designer that Katrina has ever chosen to wear, then that is Sabyasachi. Earlier, during the promotions of her latest release Sooryavanshi, Katrina opted for stunning sarees by Sabyasachi.



Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding schedule will involve sangeet, Mehendi ceremonies, etc. Before Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding, the duo will be planting a sapling and will then head for their wedding festivities. Katrina and Vicky will have their wedding festivities including their sangeet and Mehendi ceremony on December 8, wedding ceremony as per Hindu rituals on December 9, while the couple and the guests will check out of the hotels on December 10

IMAGE: Instagram/VickyKaushal09/KatrinaKaif