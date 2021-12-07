Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding is now a few days away. The couple has been preparing for their D-day for the past few weeks and has made all arrangements with high security. The wedding is scheduled to take place in the Six Senses Fort Barwara, situated on the outskirts of Ranthambore National Park.

The couple is reportedly set to tie the knot with two different rituals, and seems to be very particular about both of them. As per the exclusive information accessed by Republic Media Network, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's Hindu wedding ceremony will be officiated by a team of four pandits arriving all the way from Maharashtra.

Details about Vicky-Katrina wedding

Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding will take place in Rajasthan. The couple has reportedly planned to exchange vows in two different ceremonies - a Hindu wedding with the pheras and a white wedding. For the Hindu wedding, a team of four pandits are set to officiate as Vicky Kaushal comes from a Punjabi background.

As per the couple's official schedule obtained by Republic Media Network, the two reached the wedding venue on Monday night, December 6, 2021. The couple were supposed to take a look at their wedding preparations at night. The company managing the couple's wedding also planned a welcome party for them.

As of Monday, December 6, the security in and around the Six Senses Fort Barwara has been tightened. The couple has assembled a team of bouncers who were alert during their arrival at the venue. Even the couple's family members were given tight security as they left for Rajasthan and reached the venue. The bouncers stood in a group and could be seen in black attires.

When will Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif get married?

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are set to tie the knot in the attendance of their family and close friends on December 9, 2021. The couple has invited 120 guests to the wedding under high security. Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Anushka Sharma and her husband, Virat Kohli are also on the guest list. The couple's fans are extremely excited to see them together in their wedding attire, which hasn't been revealed yet.

