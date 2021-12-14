Vicky-Katrina's Mehendi: Neha Dhupia Gives Glimpse Of Outfit, Says 'danced The Night Away'

Actor Neha Dhupia headed to her Instagram account on Tuesday to share a glimpse of her outfit for Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's Mehendi ceremony. She was seen in a green outfit as she twirled and showed it off to the camera. The couple's wedding, which took place on December 9 became one of the most anticipated in the Bollywood industry and Neha Dhupia wished the couple the best as she earlier posted some pictures of them.

Neha Dhupia shares glimpse of her outfit for Vicky-Katrina's Mehendi ceremony

Neha Dhupia, who attended Vicky-Katrina's wedding with her husband, Angad Bedi posted several pictures of her outfit for the fan-favorite couple's Mehendi ceremony. She wore an outfit with shades of green and was stunned in matching jewelry as well. She topped the look with a dupatta, which was bordered with elegant gold embroidery. She called it the 'most fun' Mehendi and mentioned that they 'danced the night away to the dhol'. Although her footwear could not be seen in the pictures, Dhupia mentioned she changed her shoes halfway through the function. Her caption read, "Nache Munde da 💃…. Nache kudi di … 💃 It was the most fun #mehendi … moments before we coloured our palms and danced the night away to the dhol.. yes there was a shoe change halfway through." She also tagged the happy couple in her post and wrote, "We love you with all our heart ❤️".

Neha Dhupia had earlier posted several pictures of the happy couple and called it 'pure magic'. She also raised a toast to the 'most gorgeous couple' and wished them the best. She wrote in the caption of her post, "My dearest Katrina and Vicky I love you with all my heart ❤️ … here’s raising a toast 🥂 to the most gorgeous couple I know with the kindest hearts … here’s to love, laughter, and happily ever after."

Vicky-Katrina's wedding was the talk of the town much before the couple tied the knot in Rajasthan. They have now been sharing pictures of social media regularly and recently gave their fans and followers glimpses of what their Mehendi ceremony looked like. The couple seemed to be having the time of their lives as they danced with their close friends and family.

(Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif, nehadhupia)