Neha Dhupia Depicts What It Is Like To Be 'sleep-deprived New Parents' Going To A Party

Neha Dhupia is well-known for being open about her motherhood journey and sharing glimpses of her life with her husband, Angad Bedi and children. She recently took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures with Angad Bedi, in which the two seem to be enjoying themselves at a party. Dhupia mentioned that the duo, who welcomed their second child in October, were sleep-deprived as they attended the party.

Neha Dhupia shares a glimpse of what it is like to be 'sleep-deprived new parents'

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi both looked stunning in the pictures that made their way online. Neha was seen in a silver outfit as she posed beside her husband, who also had hints of silver on his jacket, which he paired with a white t-shirt. Neha called herself and Angad 'shiny happy people' through her hashtag as she wrote, "#photodump of sleep deprived new parents heading out to party 🎉 like it’s the nineties… things we have forgotten 1. How to party 🎉 2. How to party 🎉 3. How to partttyyyyyy 😜😴😴😴😴"

The couple was over the moon in October as they welcomed a baby boy into their family. Their first child, Mehr, was born in 2018 and the couple often shared glimpses of their life as a family. The two parents also filmed a reel to Diljit Dosanjh's 'Lover' and grooved to the beats of the song. Neha shared the reel and wrote, "Yes we need sleep!!!!!!!"

Dhupia recently got back to work after the birth of her son and penned down a note about how she fought the 'mom guilt' that came with having to leave her children and be on set. She mentioned that she spent 36 hours away from her kids for work that only took two hours. She also expressed the difficulty that came with having to pump milk in 'parking lots, long windy roads and in the cold in the wee hours of the morning'. She then told those in the same place as her, "It does not get easier … we only get stronger. I send my love n hugs to you all … ❤️"

Image: Instagram/@nehadhupia