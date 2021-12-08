Vicky-Katrina's Sangeet: Punjabi Band RDB to perform; Manj, Nindy Kaur arrive at venue

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s pre-wedding festivities have created a huge buzz among their fans on social media. The festivities kick-started at the Six Senses Fort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, on Tuesday. Among the ceremonies held on the first day, fans are excitedly waiting for the sangeet ceremony that will be held tonight and will witness a host of special performances by celebrities. Among the much-speculated ones are by the Punjabi band, RDB. The band comprises Manj Musik and Nindy Kaur, DJ Chetas, Aastha Gill, and more.

Ahead of the sangeet ceremony, the above-mentioned popular names were spotted arriving at the Jaipur airport in the afternoon today. Singer Aastha Gill was seen wearing casuals with a hat and a mask as she stepped out of the airport. DJ Chetas looked cool in white as he posed outside the airport while making his way out.

Punjabi band, RDB, Aastha Gill, and more to perform at Vicky-Katrina's wedding

Punjabi singer Manj Musik was also spotted walking out of the airport with Nindy Kaur along with the security escorting him. During his way out, the singer even posed cooly for the paparazzi. Now, as the stars are spotted at the airport, it is believed that they are set to give an electrifying performance tonight at the ceremony and is sure to leave everyone grooving. Knowing Vicky’s love for Punjabi tracks, evidenced in his Instagram posts as well, the sangeet ceremony will have the band performing to some of his favourite peppy numbers.

Apart from the performance by the stars, its is also believed that the members from the bride and groom's families are also reportedly expected to put up some dance performances, too. In fact, the bride and the groom will also be seen putting on their dancing shoes while performing on some romantic tracks at the ceremony.

Meanwhile, live performances were the highlight during the Haldi ceremony. The couple danced to Punjabi music in the Haldi ceremony held on Tuesday. The latter, in particular, is said to have danced uninhibitedly to the music, which included dhols and other energetic tracks.

IMAGE: Instagram/VickyKaushal/Katrina Kaif/VarinderChawla