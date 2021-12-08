Ahead Of Vicky-Katrina's Wedding, Fans Share Funny Memes As They Excitedly Wait For Pics

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding has become a gala affair for their fans who are excited to see the two getting hitched. With the festivities that have kick-started from December 7 evening, fans are curious to catch a glimpse of the two from their ceremonies. Frenzied fans of the two stars flocked to Twitter and started trending hashtag 'VicKatkiwedding' while sharing hilarious memes about waiting for their first pictures.

Ever since the news about the wedding of the two stars started surfacing on social media, it has created a buzz among the netizens who are eyeing the wedding festivities so that they come across some interesting pictures or videos. It’s been the second day of the festivities and still, no pictures have been released by the team bride or team groom. From old film dialogues to funny characters, netizens started trending the two stars while sharing funny memes.

Netizens share hilarious memes ahead of Vicky-Katrina wedding

One of the users shared a still from Bhool Bhulayaa and wrote, “Fans waiting for #VickatKiShaadi Photos and Videos on 2nd day too.” Another user shared a still of Aamir Khan from Ghajini and wrote, “Fans waiting for #VickyKatrinaWedding Photos and Videos on 2nd day too.” A third user chimed in and shared a still of Rajpal Yadav from Bhool Bhulaiyaa and wrote, “Kept looking at Barwara Royal fort whole night. But still no photos or videos of #VickatKiShaadi.” Another echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “Ironman getting ready for #vickatwedding.”

#vickykatrina wedding is trending for past few days and people dying to see glimpse of their wedding but those getting married wants it to be a personal affair, kuch to sharam karo... pic.twitter.com/XfOCG5qWFV — Rakesh Jadhav (@RakeshJadhav97) December 8, 2021

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding

Katrina and Vicky will have their wedding festivities including their Mehendi ceremony on December 8, wedding ceremony as per Hindu rituals on December 9, while the couple and the guests will check out of the hotels on December 10. Katrina's Sooryavanshi co-star Akshay Kumar, her Bang Bang co-star Hrithik Roshan and her Zero and Jab Tak Hai Jaan co-star Anushka Sharma along with her husband Virat Kohli are set to attend the wedding. In some exclusive details accessed by Republic Media Network, it was revealed that during the Haldi ceremony, several Punjabi artists from Delhi were called to play Dhol. The bride-to-be danced fiercely on the tunes of Dhol, while groom-to-be Vicky Kaushal also danced tremendously on Punjabi tunes and Dhol.

