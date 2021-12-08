Vicky-Katrina's Wedding: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor To Skip Attending Couple's Big Day?

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's pre-wedding festivities have kickstarted in full pomp and fervour at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The duo, along with their close friends and family members jetted off to the venue earlier this week, glimpses of which have been surfacing widely on social media. From Neha Dhupia and husband Angad Bedi, Kabir Khan and his family, Sharvari to artists like Gurdas Maan, Shankar Mahadevan and Ehsaan, many eminent personalities are gracing the biggest wedding affair of the year.

Many fans were anticipating Katrina's ex Ranbir Kapoor and his girlfriend Alia Bhatt to attend the nuptials, however, it seems that the duo won't be in attendance. With just a day ahead of Vicky-Kat's D-day, Alia Bhatt was captured by the paparazzi in Mumbai last evening, making it likely that she and beau Ranbir will be skipping the nuptials.

Ranbir-Alia to skip attending Vicky-Katrina's wedding?

Many reports confirmed that the couple indeed invited the Brahmastra lovebirds for their wedding, along with 120 other guests including Sidharth Malhotra, Zoya Akhtar, Alvira, Arpita Sharma, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal, Anushka Shetty, Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan among others. However, Alia's recent appearance in the city means that in all likelihood, she may skip the affair. She was spotted in a military green sweater dress with tan boots as she headed out. Take a look.

Meanwhile, Vicky and Katrina celebrated their Haldi ceremony on Tuesday, December 7, and Republic Media Network accessed some exclusive details from the ceremony. Several Punjabi artists from Delhi were called to play Dhol in the ceremony and told Republic that they were asked to stay for one more day. It was revealed that the bride-to-be danced fiercely on the tunes of Dhol, while groom-to-be Vicky Kaushal also danced tremendously on Punjabi tunes and Dhol. In a conversation with Republic, the artists also stated they were asked to stay back for one more day to play Dhol at today's sangeet event. The nuptials are slated to take place tomorrow, December 9.

Image: Instagram/@Katrinakaif/@VickyKaushal09/ @aliaabhatt