Vicky-Katrina's Wedding: Bouncers On Alert At Venue Six Senses, Sawai Madhopur; See Pics

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are gearing up to tie the knot on December 9 at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The security at the event is a top priority and the district administration recently held a meeting to discuss the same. Recent pictures show a group of bouncers at the venue.

Bouncers alert at the venue ahead of Vicky-Katrina's Wedding

The couple is all set to get married at the Six Senses Fort Barwara and security around the venue has now been tightened as the day draws near. Bouncers at the location are now on alert as family members of the couple have begun departing for Rajasthan. Kaif's brother and sister were seen earlier on Monday leaving for the location. The bouncers stood in a group and could be seen in black attire.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Sawai Madhopur District Magistrate held a meeting and its top priority during the wedding is the management of traffic and enforcement of law and order. Details about providing security to high-profile guests and maintaining order were discussed at the meeting. They also planned how to deal with and handle the crowds near the location. The event management company arranging the wedding was also called to be part of the meeting. The company has been involved in the preparations for Vicky and Katrina's wedding for a month now and several rehearsals have also taken place. Forest officials have also begun making preparations with respect to the special tiger safari that has been arranged for the guests at the wedding.

Who will attend the wedding?

Republic Media Network's sources have reported that a total of 120 guests are expected to attend the much-awaited wedding. The attendees will include popular personalities from across the worlds of Bollywood, politics, business and sports. The guests are required to be fully vaccinated in order to attend the ceremony, owing to the global pandemic. Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal, Anushka Shetty, Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Esha Deol, Aditya Pancholi, Mini Mathur, Sooraj Pancholi and Ranbir Kapoor with girlfriend Alia Bhatt are set to attend the wedding as their hotel rooms have been booked under their names.

Image: Instagram/@Katrinakaif/@Vickykaushal09