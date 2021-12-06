Katrina Kaif's Brother And Sister Spotted Leaving Residence For Wedding Venue; See Pics

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are currently gearing up to tie the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The pre-wedding rituals will commence from December 7 and the family has now begun leaving for the venue. On Monday, the bride-to-be's brother and sister were spotted in a car after several bags were loaded in its trunk. Her brother sat in the front seat, while her sister sat at the back. The duo left for the wedding venue a day ahead of the festivities. Recent reports by Bollywood Hungama mentioned that Kaif's brother, Sebastien Laurent Michael is all set to be her best man on her special day. He will reportedly raise a toast for the happy couple as well.

Vicky-Katrina's wedding guest list

Republic Media Network's sources have reported that a total of 120 guests are expected to attend the much-awaited wedding in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The attendees will include popular personalities from across the world of Bollywood, politics, business and sports. The guests are also required to be fully vaccinated in order to attend the ceremony, owing to the global pandemic. Actors including Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal, Anushka Shetty, Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Esha Deol, Aditya Pancholi, Mani Mathur, Sooraj Pancholi and Ranbir Kapoor with beau Alia Bhatt are set to attend the wedding as their hotel rooms have been booked under their names. Others in attendance will include Zoya Akhtar, Alvira, Kabir Khan, Ali Abbas, Farah Khan, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and others.

The happy couple has also made special arrangements for their guests' journey as 22 charter planes have been arranged to fly them to Jaipur and around 70 luxury cars will take them to Sawai Madhopur. Several resorts and hotels have also been booked for the wedding ceremonies that will kick-start from December 7, 2021. Republic Media Network's sources also reported that a special tiger safari has been arranged for the guests of the wedding at Ranthambore National Park, which is approximately 25-30 kilometres from the wedding venue.

