Vicky-Katrina's Wedding: Gurdas Maan, Shankar-Ehsaan To Perform At Duo's Sangeet?

Actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding festivities are all set to kick-start in Jaipur from today. Scores of Bollywood stars like Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Sharvari, and more have already reached Jaipur ahead of the festivities. Now, with Punjabi Singer Gurdas Maan and Shankar Mahadevan along with Ehsaan being spotted at the airport, it is believed that their sangeet ceremony will be super rocking.

According to the source of Republic Media Network, the Haldi ceremony of the two stars is set to take place at 4 PM today. The theme for the festivity has been kept yellow to match with the traditional outfits of the rumoured couple. It is being speculated that singers Gurdas Maan and Shankar Mahadevan are all set to entertain the guests with their performance tonight for the festivities.

Gurdas Maan, Shankar Mahadevan to perform at Vicky-Katrina's wedding?

Though it has not been revealed yet about their performance, however, their appearance at the airport sparks fire to the news.

Earlier, in the day, Gurdas Maan was spotted at the Mumbai airport departure with Simran Kaur Mundi and later he was papped outside the Jaipur airport arrival. Any further information about the performance for tonight’s ceremony has been kept under the wraps, leaving fans guessing about the festivities.

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's wedding

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are set to tie the knot on December 9, 2021, in Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan. The couple will reportedly exchange vows in two different ceremonies: a Hindu ceremony with the pheras and a white wedding. The reported guest list of their wedding includes Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Akshay Kumar, Kabir Khan, and more Bollywood celebs.

Glimpses of the duo leaving for the airport have set social media ablaze. Vicky wore beige trousers with a peach printed shirt, while Katrina was seen donning a yellow-coloured traditional outfit as she jetted off to her wedding venue. As per the couple's official schedule obtained by Republic Media Network, the two reached the wedding venue on Monday night, December 6, 2021. The couple was supposed to take a look at their wedding preparations at night. The company managing the couple's wedding also planned a welcome party for them.

