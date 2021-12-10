After keeping fans on their toes for a long time, one of Bollywood’s most adorable couples Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif is finally married now. The two stars exchanged vows in Rajasthan at the Six Senses Fort Barwara, situated in the Sawai Madhopur district. Now after treating fans with the wedding ceremony pictures, the couple was spotted by shutterbugs leaving in a private holicopter for Jaipur airport.

The pictures were clicked from a distance and this is why they are quite blurred. From what can be seen in the pictures, newlywed Katrina Kaif looks extremely beautiful in a yellow suit while Vicky Kaushal can be seen seated inside the chopper before the takeoff. The two were seen greeting the authorities while thanking them for the arrangements.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif took the internet by storm after they shared endearing pictures from their wedding. The couple wore red and cream outfits by Sabyasachi and tied the knot in the attendance of their family members. The two shared similar pictures and posts on Instagram that read, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together." Furthermore, Katrina donned gold jewellery from Sabyasachi's jewellery collection. The groom also wore jewellery from Sabyasachi's iconic jewellery. The guests in attendance of their wedding include Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Arjun Kapoor, Malavika Mohanan, and several close friends and family members.

Vicky Kaushal's brother Sunny wished the couple

Vicky Kaushal's brother Sunny Kaushal wished the newlyweds in a heartwarming post. Taking to his Instagram handle, Sunny Kaushal shared photo of Vicky and Katrina from their wedding. The picture was from the couple's Pheras ceremony as they looked stunning in their wedding outfits. Sunny Kaushal penned a heartfelt note for the couple as he welcomed Katrina Kaif to the family.

His note read, "Aaj dil mein ek aur ki jagah ban gayi.. (Another person has a place in my heart from today.) Welcome to the family Parjai ji. Just lots and lots of love and a lifelong of happiness to this gorgeous couple."

