‘Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif Are Together’ - Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor Spills The Beans

Rumours about Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s relationship often hit the headlines, but the duo has remained tight-lipped about it. However, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor recently spilt the beans about their relationship and confirmed that they’re together. Harsh appeared on Zoom’s By Invite Only Season 2 and amid his interaction, he had to play a fun game segment called Quickie, in which the host asked him to name an “Industry relationship rumour that he believes is true or just a PR move”.

Responding to the same, he said, “Vicky and Katrina are together, it’s true.” After saying this, he quickly added, “Am I going to get in trouble for saying this? I don’t know.” Snippet from his conversation has surfaced on the internet.

‘Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are together’, confirms Harsh

As soon as the news about Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s relationship surfaced on the internet, it created a fan frenzy. A user on Twitter wrote, “I hope tomorrow someone releases an article after catching on to our tweets and let Katrina and Vicky know that they are getting married.” Whereas another amused fan wrote, “Omg, yes, finally.”

Meanwhile, on June 8, the paparazzi also spotted Vicky’s car at Katrina’s residence. Last year, relationship rumours sparked after the duo was spotted in similar white hoodies. Firstly, Katrina was seen wearing the funky hoodie, and after a few days, Vicky also shared a pic in the same attire.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's upcoming movies

On the work front, Kaif will be seen in the upcoming movie Phone Bhoot, alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. Their first look pictures and posters in white and black suits had gone viral. She also has Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, alongside 83 actor Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, in the pipeline.

Vicky Kaushal will reunite with Aditya Dhar for The Immortal Ashwatthama. "Your faith in me scares me sometimes but it also brings out the best in me," he had penned in a note. Apart from The Immortal Ashwatthama, the actor also has Shoojit Sircar's Sardar Udham Singh in his kitty.

