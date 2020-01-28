Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer, & Alia Announce 'Dharma Goes Dark' With 'Bhoot: Part 1' Teaser

Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal shared the first look video of the film Bhoot: The Haunted Ship. According to reports, the film is just part one of a horror franchise and a first-ever move by Dharma Productions to invest in a spine chilling drama. The film will star Bhumi Pednekar along with leading man Vicky Kaushal.

The first look teaser was a new take on Dharma Production’s traditional music and logo. The makers have put elements of spooky and dark graphics. Moreover, the normally bright and colourful logo of Dharma Productions was replaced with a creaking inscription of words on metal with disturbing background music.

The makers of film Bhoot part one indeed have tried their best to spook the audience. Fans are awaiting the trailer of the horror drama.

The teaser for Bhoot was shared by several celebrities such as Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, and Bhumi Pednekar. Alia Bhatt simply put the hashtag #dharmagoesdark while sharing the video.

The film's lead actors Bhumi Pednekar and Vicky Kaushal also shared the teaser. The former wrote, “My blood pressure just shot up... kuch kuch nahi, bahut kuch ho raha hai as #DharmaGoesDark with #Bhoot Part One : The Haunted Ship 🛳 🩸 😦

Am so ready to be spooked," meanwhile the latter wrote, “Kuch kuch nahi... ab bohot kuch hoga! #DharmaGoesDark with #Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship.”

Other than the film’s actors, Ranveer Singh also showed his support after posting the teaser on his Instagram handle. He wrote, “@dharmamovies steps over to the dark side and is diving into the seas of horror! #DharmaGoesDark.”

Here is what Bhoot part one: The Haunted Ship's first video teaser looks like:

Earlier in 2019, the makers had released the poster of the film. In the poster, Vicky Kaushal is seen trying to escape an underwater ghost. The first Dharma horror flick’s poster was indeed graphic and spine chilling.

Dharma Productions has also released the logo and more stills from the film. The film is a Bhanu Pratap Singh directorial.

