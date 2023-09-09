Vicky Kaushal Answers Whether Or Not His Family Is Pressuring Him, Katrina To Have Kids

Vicky Kaushal is currently preparing for the release of his film The Great Indian Family. The actor is married to Katrina Kaif. The Uri actor has been vocal about his relationship with his wife. In a new interview, the actor opens up about the family pressures the couple faces to become parents.

Vicky Kaushal says his family members are ‘really cool’

Vicky Kaushal is busy promoting his upcoming film The Great Indian Family. In an interview with Radio City, the actor revealed if his or Katrina’s family are pressuring the couple to welcome a child. The host asked the actor if there is a family member who is pestering for ‘good news’ referring to a baby.

(Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif pose with full family on Holi | Image: Vicky Kaushal/Instagram)

Vicky Kaushal declined any such thing. He added that there is no pressure from any family member at all. He said, “Koi bhi nahi daal raha. Vaise bade cool hain. (No one is pressuring us. They are very cool people).” To substantiate his point, the actor also claimed that he was vocal with his parents about dating Katrina. He said, “The first ones to know at home were my mother and father.”

Vicky Kaushal opens up about what made him fall in love with Katrina Kaif

(Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in an intimate ceremony | Image: Vicky Kaushal/Instagram)

During an episode of We Are Yuvaa's Be A Man Yaar, Vicky detailed why he fell in love with Katrina Kaif. He claimed, contrary to assumptions, the actor shared that it wasn't the actress' superstar status or glamour that attracted him. Instead, he fell in love with the "human side" of Katrina. He said, “When I came to know the human side of her, I fell in love with her. When I got to know her, I was fully in love with her, and I would want to have her as my life companion.”