Vicky Kaushal Birthday: Every Time The Actor Proved He Is A 'Punjabi Munda'

Vicky Kaushal is celebrating his 35th birthday today. The Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actor is well-known in the entertainment industry for being a Punjabi Munda as he never fails to impress the crowd with his flawless dance moves. He has often shared glimpses of his Punjabi moves on his social media handles to entertain his fans.

Whether he is traveling in his car or attending functions, the actor always ensures to keep everyone on their feet with his epic playlist. A few days ago, he posted a video of himself grooving to the beats of Riar Saab and Abhijay Sharma's song. "My source of instant dopamine rush before going on stage for a performance," wrote the actor. Not just this, but there have been several instances where he was seen dancing his heart out. Check the posts below to watch Vicky Kaushal on a roll:

[Video] Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal dancing to #GharMorePardesiya post the #VimalFilmfareAwards 😂 pic.twitter.com/TupRHQPL1g — Deepika Padukone FC (@DeepikaPFC) March 24, 2019

Dancing happy precious Vicky Kaushal for ya'll 🥹❤️🫶 pic.twitter.com/R4m5X7WeYS — A 🍁 (@scrappinthrough) March 14, 2023

Vicky Kaushal work front

Vicky Kaushal is currently gearing up for his film titled Zara Hatke Zara Bachke opposite Sara Ali Khan. The movie is based on the life of an Indore-based couple to struggle to get divorced. The film will release in theatres on June 2, 2023. He will also be seen in the film titled Sam Bahadur. The movie is helmed by Meghna Gulzar and is based on the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Vicky will also work in the film titled Dunki with director Rajkumar Hirani. The film will release in theatres on December 22, 2023.