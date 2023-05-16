Sara Ali Khan Spotted At Mumbai Airport Ahead Of Her Cannes 2023 Debut

Sara Ali Khan is all set to make her Cannes Film Festival red carpet debut this year. The actress was spotted at the airport in the early morning of May 15. The actress has seemingly left for the French Rivera where the prestigious film festival takes place between May 16 to May 27.

On Tuesday, May 16, Sara Ali Khan was spotted at the Mumbai airport. The actress donned a black jacket over a pair of blue denim jeans. She completed her look with blue heels and kept her tresses open for the travel. Sara greeted fans, obliged them with selfies and also greeted the media personnel with a warm smile as she arrived at the airport.When the paparazzi present at the airport asked the Gaslight actress if she was headed to Cannes, Sara simply smiled. She then quirked that they got to know already.

Sara Ali Khan is reported to join Anushka Sharma as one of the Indian representatives at the Cannes Film Festival 2023. According to reports, the actress has not yet released her Cannes schedule, but she is excited to walk the red carpet for the first time at the prestigious film event. Sara's role at the Cannes film festival is not known yet.

Sara Ali Khan movies

Sara Ali Khan was recently seen in the OTT movie Gaslight. The movie also starred Chitrangdha Singh and Vikrant Massey. She will be seen next alongside Vicky Kaushal in the movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The trailer of the movie launched yesterday (May 15). The movie revolves around the life of an Indore-based couple trying to get through their marital problems. While Vicky will be essaying the role of Kapil, Sara will portray the role of Somya in the rom-com.

Anushka Sharma to make her Cannes 2023 debut

Anushka Sharma is all set to make her debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2023. Anushka will be attending the film festival on French Riviera later this month where she will reportedly be present to honour women in cinema. Titanic fame, actor Kate Winslet will join the Pari actress.