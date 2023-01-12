Vicky Kaushal Celebrates 4-year Anniversary Of ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’, Katrina Reacts

Vicky Kaushal celebrated the 4-year anniversary of his film ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ on Thursday. To commemorate the occasion, the actor posted a still from the movie and expressed gratitude to the fans on his Instagram handle.

In the picture, Kaushal can be seen with a gun in his hand. It appears to be from the site after the surgical strike team had finished their mission and destroyed the terrorist camps.

“Forever grateful for all the JOSH!!! #4yearsofURI .@adityadharfilms @soniyeah22 @rsvpmovies,” the actor wrote.

His wife Katrina Kaif also reacted to the post by dropping red heart emojis.

More about ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’

'Uri' was honoured with a National Film Award in 2019. While Vicky received his first National Film Award for the ‘Best Actor’ category, filmmaker Aditya Dhar was also awarded in the 'Best Director' category.

The film was released on January 11, 2019, and is based on the 2016 surgical strike by the Indian Army. It shows the instances of what happened when the Indian army launched the operation in Pakistan in response to the attacks in Uri town in Jammu & Kashmir.

The surgical strike was launched on September 29, 2016, after four militants attacked the Indian Army in Uri on September 18 and killed 19 unarmed soldiers.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal most recently appeared in the critically acclaimed film ‘Sardar Udham’. Next, the actor will be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s 'Sam Bahadur'. He will be playing the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.