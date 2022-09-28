Vicky Kaushal Drops Quirky Birthday Post For Brother Sunny Kaushal; Katrina Kaif Joins In

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif shared adorable glimpses from their wedding festivities to wish Sunny Kaushal on his birthday today, September 28. While the Sardar Udham star shared a stunning glimpse of the siblings twinning in traditional ensembles, Katrina dropped a candid picture of the birthday boy bowing down at her feet as the actor breaks into laughter. The couple's posts were accompanied by quirky captions as they heaped praise on Sunny.

Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif wish Sunny Kaushal on his birthday

Taking to his Instagram handle on Tuesday, Vicky shared a picture of him posing alongside Sunny as they wore similar beige traditional outfits with sunglasses. In the caption, he mentioned, "Happy Birthday to the most सर्व गुण सम्पन्न (sarv gunn sampanna) Kaushal! Love you @sunsunnykhez.” Take a look.

On the other hand, Katrina Kaif shared a hilarious image of her brother-in-law Sunny kneeling down as if to seek her blessings. The picture also features Vicky and Katrina enjoying a hearty laugh. In the caption, she wrote, "Jeete raho , khush raho."

Making his debut with the 2016 comedy-drama Sunshine Music Tours and Travels, Sunny has appeared in films like Gold, Bhangra Paa Le and Shiddat. He will now be seen alongside Yami Gautam in Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga.

More on Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's work front

Vicky will be seen next in Govinda Naam Mera with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani, while he also has Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur and another untitled film alongside Sara Ali Khan in the pipeline. On the other hand, Katrina Kaif will star in Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi. She has other projects like Tiger 3, Phone Bhoot, and Jee Le Zaraa lined up.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @VICKYKAUSHAL09/ @KATRINAKAIF)