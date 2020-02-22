The Debate
Vicky Kaushal Enjoys A Meal At Home While 'Bhoot Part 1' Opens To Mixed Reactions

Bollywood News

Vicky Kaushal recently took to his social media to share a post of him enjoying a meal at home after ages as his film open to mixed reviews from the audience

Written By Shweta Patokar | Mumbai | Updated On:
vicky kaushal

Vicky Kaushal's Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship hit the screens on February 21. Helmed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, the film also stars Bhumi Pednekar in pivotal role. The film has invited mixed reactions from the audience. While some think that the film has aced the horror genre in Bollywood cinema, some believe that the film could have been a lot better.

Some fans are also speculating that the film's clash with Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is affecting the Box Office performance of Bhoot

Vicky Kaushal enjoys a meal at home after ages as Bhoot Part 1 hits the screens

While the film is being debated by fans, actor Vicky Kaushal is enjoying a heartfelt meal at home. The National Award winner recently took to his Instagram to share a post where can be seen enjoying a home-made meal. The actor added that in the caption that he is enjoying a meal at home after ages. 

ALSO READ | Vicky Kaushal Believes That He And Ayushmann Khurrana Are Connected Somewhere; Here's Why

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

It is clear from the picture that the actor glows best in his comfortable environment. Sporting a beige coloured jumper, the actor is happily posing with a plate of parathas. He looked dapper as he posed for the camera while taking a bite of his food.

  ALSO READ | 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' Review: Fans Call Vicky Kaushal Starrer Spine Chilling!

Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Uri: The Surgical Strike and also bagged the National Award for Best Actor for it. Currently ruling the theatres, Bhoot made about ₹5.10 crores on its day 1 at the Box Office. Vicky Kaushal is currently prepping for the Udham Singh biopic and will also reportedly be seen in Takht, Manekshaw, and The Immortal Ashwatthama

ALSO READ | Vicky Kaushal Resumed Shooting For 'Bhoot Part One' Despite Getting 13 Stitches

ALSO READ | Vicky Kaushal Spills The Beans On His Cute Fan Moment With Hrithik Roshan

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
