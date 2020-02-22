Vicky Kaushal Enjoys A Meal At Home While 'Bhoot Part 1' Opens To Mixed Reactions

Vicky Kaushal's Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship hit the screens on February 21. Helmed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, the film also stars Bhumi Pednekar in pivotal role. The film has invited mixed reactions from the audience. While some think that the film has aced the horror genre in Bollywood cinema, some believe that the film could have been a lot better.

Some fans are also speculating that the film's clash with Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is affecting the Box Office performance of Bhoot.

Vicky Kaushal enjoys a meal at home after ages as Bhoot Part 1 hits the screens

While the film is being debated by fans, actor Vicky Kaushal is enjoying a heartfelt meal at home. The National Award winner recently took to his Instagram to share a post where can be seen enjoying a home-made meal. The actor added that in the caption that he is enjoying a meal at home after ages.

It is clear from the picture that the actor glows best in his comfortable environment. Sporting a beige coloured jumper, the actor is happily posing with a plate of parathas. He looked dapper as he posed for the camera while taking a bite of his food.

#Bhoot has the right blend of chills and thrills in the first half, but as is the case with most horror films, doesn't succeed in getting a closure in its second half. The premise had the potential on paper, but somehow got lost while transforming on screen.



⭐⭐.5 (2.5 stars) — Himesh (@HimeshMankad) February 21, 2020

Saw #Bhoot last night & OH MY GOD, I have screamed out loud in the theater! People around me were screaming! By far the scariest Hindi movie I’ve seen in a while, it really does shake you right out of your chair & make your popcorn fall over the place! — Nushrat Bharucha (@NushratBharucha) February 20, 2020

Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Uri: The Surgical Strike and also bagged the National Award for Best Actor for it. Currently ruling the theatres, Bhoot made about ₹5.10 crores on its day 1 at the Box Office. Vicky Kaushal is currently prepping for the Udham Singh biopic and will also reportedly be seen in Takht, Manekshaw, and The Immortal Ashwatthama.

