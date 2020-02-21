Vicky Kaushal Resumed Shooting For 'Bhoot Part One' Despite Getting 13 Stitches

Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship released on Friday in the Indian theatres, and fans of Vicky Kaushal are flooding the theatres. Recently, Kaushal was seen talking to a leading news daily about his film and stated that he had to time to recover from the injury he received on the set.

Vicky Kaushal on Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship

According to the reports, Kaushal said that there was an accident on the set where a door felt on his face and he had received 13 stitches on his face. This happened in Alang, Gujrat, where they were shooting at a shipyard.

He further stated that the hospital was an hour and a half drive away and they were shooting on the upper deck of the ship which was 10 floors above the sea level. There was no lift, so they had to climb downstairs, as the blood gushed all over.

But even after this, the actor had no time to rest, as post that, he had to come back to the set and start shooting again. It was hard to get permission to shoot on the ship in the first place, so there was no way that they would get to come there again. So Kaushal called the VFX person, and sent him a photo of his face, asking if the mark will get covered in the editing part.

Vicky Kaushal stated that he knew that it was hard to get the permission to shoot on a ship, and it had already cost them crores even for a day. If they had cancelled the shoot, it would have been a huge loss for the makers.

Also, they did not know if they will get the permission to shoot at all, or the number of days it will take for them to come back again, so they decided to push it and do the rest of the scenes.

