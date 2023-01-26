Vicky Kaushal Goes Back To His Roots, Shares A Glimpse Of His 'pind'; See Photos

Actor Vicky Kaushal recently returned from his hometown to Mumbai along with his wife and Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif and shared his nostalgia for visiting his hometown. The star took to Instagram to share some pictures of his "pind," and said talked about the myriad of memories he made while he grew up there.

Kaushal said that all of his summer vacations as a child were spent in his village, and added that he usually played "taash" and played cricket under a Peepal tree. Vicky Kaushal said thereafter that the place has gone through a lot of change, but the feeling of relief and warmth he finds after going back doesn't ever change.

"Mera Pind. All my childhood summer vacations were spent here... playing taash and cricket under the peepal tree," said Vicky Kaushal. He added in the caption, "So much about this place has changed... but the warmth and sukoon I feel every time I'm back here, never changes!"

The Masaan star can be seen walking the streets of his hometown in casual clothing in one of the images. In another one, the star is walking close to the Peepal tree he referred to in the caption.

Vicky Kaushal's current project

Vicky Kaushal is currently busy with the shooting of 'Sam Bahadur' in Punjab. The film is currently on its last schedule and is directed by Meghna.Gulzar. A Ronnie Screwvala (RSVP) production, 'Sam Bahadur' is based on Sam Manekshaw, India's first Field Marshal. Vicky plays the role of the titular war hero, and the film is set for a December 1, 2023 release.

The filmmakers recently released a trailer in which Kaushal can be seen making his way through his troops as they make space for his exit. The upcoming project also features Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in prominent roles.