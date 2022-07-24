Vicky Kaushal Goes Down Memory Lane As 'Masaan' Clocks 7 Years; 'Dil Se Shukriya....'

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal gained widespread recognition with his 2015's film Masaan. In Masaan, Vicky shared screen space with Richa Chadha and Shweta Tripathi. The film marked Vicky's career's breakthrough performance as he initially entered the entertainment industry as an assistant director.

As Masaan completed seven years of its release on Sunday, Vicky became nostalgic and headed to his social media handle. The actor shared some throwback pictures from the film. Along with the pictures, Vicky also penned a heartfelt note expressing his gratitude.

On Sunday, Vicky Kaushal took a trip down memory lane and dug out some old pictures from his film Masaan. The actor shared several snips of his scenes from the film. Sharing the pictures, Vicky penned a sweet note. He wrote, "7 saal ho gaye! Dil se shukriya.#Masaan (it's been 7 years, heartfelt thanks!)"

As soon as the post surfaced online, fans took to the comments section and dropped heartwarming comments. One of the users wrote, "An amazing movie, wd soothing songs n a lovely story ❤❤❤ #VickyKaushal" another wrote, "Happy 7 glorious years to you." The other user wrote, "Power house of talent." Ishaan Khatter and Vicky's father Sham Kaushal also reacted to the post.

For the unversed, Masaan was released in 2015 and was directed by Neeraj Ghaywan. The movie also marked Ghaywan's directional debut. The plot of the film follows two seemingly separate stories that converge eventually.

Richa Chadha reminisces Masaan's Cannes journey

Earlier, when the Cannes 2022 film festival was going on, Richa Chadha became nostalgic and remembered her film Maasan's screening at Cannes. The actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of throwback pictures and videos with the cast and crew of Masaan at Cannes.

Sharing the glimpses, Richa penned a special note, hoping to return to the film festival with a new film. The Madam Chief Minister actor wrote "Throwback to Masaan at Cannes! The largest fashion event in the world does feel different when you go with a film ❣️Hope to be there soon with a film that we produce this time 🤌 P.S- The last video is me crying during a 5 minute standing ovation for Masaan. 🥲 #cannes #masaan #throwbackthursday "

