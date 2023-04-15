Vicky Kaushal Has A Hilarious Reaction To Paps Mistakenly Wishing Him Happy Anniversary

Weeks after not making a public appearance together, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were finally spotted by the paps at the Mumbai airport on Friday (April 14). Vicky wore a hoodie and black track pants, while Katrina looked cool and comfy in a T-shirt and cargo pants. The couple twinned in grey and both wore sunglasses as they landed in the bay. The two stopped and posed for selfies with fans as they made their way to the car.

Meanwhile, Vicky was mistakenly wished happy anniversary by a photographer as he made his way out of the airport. "Vicky bhai happy anniversary," the paparazzi said. The Sardar Udham actor responded in a humorous way, replying, "Kisi aur ka chipka raha hai mere ko (he is wishing me on someone else's anniversary)." For the unversed, yesterday was Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's anniversary.

Here comes my fav Eiffel Tower 💖 BRB currently melting at that smile 🥹 #VickyKaushal pic.twitter.com/HMXBA6XFon — A 🕊️ (@scrappinthrough) April 15, 2023

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's upcoming films

Katrina Kaif will next be seen in the action film Tiger 3. It will be released in cinema halls on Diwali, later this year. She will also be working with filmmaker Sriram Raghavan in Merry Christmas. The actress will be co-starring opposite Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi in the film, said to be thriller.

On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal is gearing up for his upcoming film titled Sam Bahadur. It is helmed by Meghna Gulzar and is based on the life of the war hero, Sam Manekshaw. The Dangal sisters, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra, will also be seen in the period film. Reportedly, the movie will release on December 1, 2023. Vicky will also be seen in a romantic comedy co-starring Triptii Dimri, directed by Anand Tiwari. He is also co-starring opposite Sara Ali Khan in Laxman Utekar's next.