Katrina Kaif's Mom Clarifies After Cryptic Post On Respect Goes Viral

Katrina Kaif's mother, Suzanne Turquotte, has provided a public clarification, after a recent social media post on her Instagram handle, was construed by the internet to be a jab at Neetu Kapoor. This comes after an Instagram story posted by Neetu Kapoor was largely understood to be a dig at Katrina Kaif. The fiasco at hand finds context in the six-year long romantic relationship that Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif shared.

Suzanne clarifies her stance

The post in question features a picture of a quote which reads, "I was raised to treat the janitor with the same respect as the CEO". Suzanne recently edited the caption to take a stance on the issue and the boundless conjecture that was surrounding it. Her clarification in the caption read, " was looking through old photos on my phone and came across this. I rather liked it so I posted it. But it is in no way aimed at anyone or at any comments that may have been said on social media." Though Suzanne seems to have taken a dignified stance on the issue, the internet still seems largely inclined to believe that the post was made in indirect response to Neetu Kapoor.

Neetu Kapoor's alleged jab at Katrina

An Instagram story posted by Neetu Kapoor caught the attention of the internet as many saw the impromptu story, also a quote, as an indirect reference to Katrina Kaif. The quote in question read, "Just because he dated you for 7 years, it doesn’t mean he will marry you. My uncle studied medicine for 6 years, now he is a DJ." For context, Katrina Kaif was one of Ranbir Kapoor's longest romantic associations before their break up. Neetu Kapoor has not publicly commented on the issue so far.

Katrina Kaif married Vicky Kaushal in an intimate but elaborate ceremony, in December of 2021. Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot with Alia Bhatt in a small wedding ceremony in 2022. Neither have commented on the issue.