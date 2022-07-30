Vicky Kaushal Joined By Fatima Sana Sheikh And Sanya Malhotra For 'Sam Bahadur' Reading

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal has been garnering headlines since the announcement of his forthcoming highly-anticipated film Sam Bahadur. The URI actor stepped into the shoes of Field Marshall Sam Horsumji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw, who was the Chief of the Army Staff during the Indo-Pakistan 1971. Sam Bahadur has an ensemble cast including Sanya Malhotra as Silloo Manekshaw and Fatima Sana Shaikh as Smt. Indira Gandhi. Now, on Saturday Vicky gave a glimpse of a script reading session as he was joined by his co-stars and producers of the film.

Vicky Kaushal gives sneak peek at Sam Bahadur's reading session

Taking to his Instagram handle on July 30, Vicky Kaushal dropped a series of pictures from the reading session of his upcoming flick Sam Bahadur. The first picture saw the Manmarziyaan actor laughing candidly as he could be seen donning a black cap and white shirt, while the second pic has Fatima Sana Shaikh reading the script. In the third pic, Sanya Malhotra is seen concentrating on the reading part, while the other pictures feature all the team members including Meghna Gulzar. Take a look:

Sharing the glimpses, Vicky captioned the post, "Reading together, a story we are honoured to tell. Of a Soldier and a Gentleman. Our Samबहादुर @meghnagulzar @sanyamalhotra_ @fatimasanashaikh @ronnie.screwvala @bhavani.iyer #ShantanuSrivastava @maharrshshah @rsvpmovies".

The film, bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala, will be a biographical drama based on the life of Sam Manekshaw, one of India’s greatest war heroes. Vicky had announced Sam Bahadur on the occasion of Sam Manekshaw’s 106th birth anniversary. Sharing a video voiced by lyricist Gulzar, he wrote on social media, "The man. The legend. The brave heart. Our Samबहादुर... On the birth anniversary of Field Marshal #SamManekshaw, his story has found its name. #SamBahadur".

On the professional front, Vicky Kaushal will be seen in Dinesh Vijan's rom-com with Sara Ali Khan, Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur with Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aditya Dhar's The Immortal Ashwatthama and Shashank Khaitan's Govinda Naam Mera with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani.

Image: Instagram/@vickykaushal09