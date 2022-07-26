Ranbir Kapoor To Reportedly Make A Cameo Appearance In Vicky Kaushal's 'Govinda Naam Mera'

Shamshera star Ranbir Kapoor has a slew of interesting projects in his pipeline, with reports suggesting that he will also appear in Vicky Kaushal's next, Govinda Naam Mera. Ranbir, who will be appearing in a cameo role, has already finished shooting for his sequence. This would mark the duo's second collaboration together after the blockbuster hit Sanju, where Ranbir appeared as the eponymous Bollywood star while Vicky took on the role of his best friend Kamlesh.

Ranbir Kapoor to make a cameo in Vicky Kaushal's upcoming film

A report by Mid-Day confirmed the Shamshera star's special appearance in Kaushal's film. Their previous collaboration in the 2018 film on Sanjay Dutt's life was much loved by fans. Their characters' tumultuous relationship and reconciliation at the end among other things were deemed heart-melting by many.

For the unversed, Govinda Naam Mera is an upcoming comedy thriller film written and directed by Shashank Khaitan. Apart from Vicky, it also stars Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. In an earlier conversation with PTI, Kiara shed light on the 'unique film' and mentioned, "It is quite trippy, in fact, I still have to figure out the name of the genre because it is absolutely different. I was thrilled to be a part of that world. We have tried something new with the film. I hope people find it as interesting as we did."

Vicky Kaushal's Maldives vacation with Katrina Kaif

Recently, Katrina Kaif jetted off to the Maldives with Vicky Kaushal, their respective siblings as well as some close friends to celebrate her 39th birthday. Their stunning pictures took the internet by storm, showcasing the couple enjoying adventure sports and posing adorably on a yacht among other things. Joining them were Sunny Kaushal, Sharvari, Illeana D’Cruz, Sebastian, Angira Dhar, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur and others.

On the work front, Vicky has projects like Sam Bahadur, The Immortal Ashwatthama and an untitled film with Sara Ali Khan in the pipeline. Meanwhile, Ranbir will be seen in Brahmastra, Animal and an untiled project with Shraddha Kapoor.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @RANBIR_KAPOOR13/ @VICKYKAUSHAL)