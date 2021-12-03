Katrina Kaif Spotted Outside Gym Amid Wedding Rumours With Beau Vicky Kaushal; See Pics

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding rumours have been surfacing on social media ever since the news of their Roka ceremony broke the internet. With preparations reportedly going on in full swing in Rajasthan, the fans just can’t control their excitement for the big day. Now, amid the rumours of their wedding, actor Katrina was spotted outside a gym in Bandra.

It seems that the actor wants everything perfect for her wedding and that she does not want to compromise with her stunning looks. Paparazzi account Varinder Chawla shared the video and pictures of the actor leaving the gym in her luxurious car. While she did not pose for the paps this time, however, fans are now curious about the wedding festivities to begin soon. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding schedule will involve Sangeet, Mehendi ceremonies, etc and it will also be attended by some of the Bollywood biggies as well as other prominent cricketers and businessmen.

Katrina Kaif spotted outside a gym in Bandra

According to various media reports, Katrina and Vicky will have their court wedding on December 3, under the Special Marriage Act, 1954 followed by their wedding festivities including their sangeet and Mehendi ceremony on December 8, wedding ceremony as per Hindu rituals on December 9, while the couple and the guests will check out of the hotels on December 10. The nuptials are set to be a blend of modern and traditional, with the couple planning the minutest details of the affair. Another report from Bollywood Life noted that around 200 guests will be there in attendance.

Meanwhile, just before the festivities that are scheduled to begin soon in Rajasthan, the district administration held a special meeting today. The main agenda of the meeting was the management of traffic and enforcement of law and order. Earlier, Vicky Kaushal was spotted outside Katrina's Bandra house Celebrity photographer Varinder Chawla shared the pictures on his Instagram handle where the actor was seen in his car, talking on the phone while trying to avoid the media attention. Amid the hustle and bustle about the wedding, Kaushal's cousin Dr Upasana Vohra shut down the wedding rumours while talking to Dainik Bhaskar and denied a wedding taking place between the rumoured couple. She added that the reports were simply rumours and an official announcement would have been made if there was a wedding happening.

