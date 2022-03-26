Last Updated:

Vicky Kaushal Kickstarts Shooting For New Film With Ammy Virk & Tripti Dimri; Deets Inside

After wrapping up an untitled film with Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal has now kickstarted another project with Ammy Virk and Tripti Dimri. Read on for more.

Written By
Aditi Rathi
Vicky Kaushal

Image: Instagram/@ammyvirk/@tripti_dimri


Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal is currently hopping from project to project as he has a series of films lined up in his kitty. The actor was last seen in the Shoojit Sircar directorial Sardar Udham and recently wrapped up an untitled film with Sara Ali Khan. He has now kickstarted another project with Ammy Virk and Tripti Dimri.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Vicky Kaushal recently reshared Ammy Virk's story, which had a clapper board of "Production No. 16." In the story, the Punjabi singer tagged Vicky Kaushal and Tripti Dimri, hinting at a new film. Vicky Kaushal also shared a video of actor-filmmaker Anand Tiwari, singing on the sets of the new film. In the story, the actor wrote, "Tiwari ji form mein."

Earlier this month, Vicky Kaushal teased the project but, did not share any details about the same. Taking to Instagram, the Uri star posted a fun picture with Anand Tiwari and Amritpal Singh Bindra. The photo saw Vicky Kaushal donning a grey hoodie and blue jeans. He was lying in style on Anand Tiwari and Amritpal Singh Bindra, who were seated on a couch. In the caption, the actor wrote, "Kaafi fail kar kaam ho raha hai." The upcoming project will mark Vicky Kaushal and Anand Tiwari's second project after their 2018 rom-com Love Per Square Foot, which also starred Angira Dhar. 

Vicky Kaushal shares smile with Ammy Virk

Vicky Kaushal also posed with Ammy Virk earlier this month. The Punjabi singer-actor shared an Instagram post in which he shared smiles with both Vicky Kaushal and Anand Tiwari. Sharing the photos, the 83 actor wrote, "Bahut changa lagga mil k bhaji ...Bahut bahut pyaar satkaar Waheguru khush rakhan." Vicky Kaushal reacted to the photo by writing, "Veerey" in the comment section.

Vicky Kaushal's upcoming movies

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal was last seen playing the titular role in the biopic Sardar Udham. The actor was much-lauded for his commendable performance. The actor will soon star in yet another biopic Sam Bahadur, co-starring Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The actor also has Takht, The Immortal Ashwatthama and Govinda Mera Naam in the pipeline. He also has an untitled film with Sara Ali Khan in his kitty. 

Image: Instagram/@ammyvirk/@tripti_dimri

Tags: Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk, Tripti Dimri
First Published:
