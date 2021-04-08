Vicky Kaushal Lauds Sania Mirza’s 'Don’t Rush' Challenge, Calls Her A "champ"

Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram story to laud Tennis player Sania Mirza's 'Don't Rush' challenge. In the video, Sania was seen in a blue collared t-shirt and black stretchy pants. She sported a white tennis cap and a pair of white sneakers. She danced along with Asian Games Bronze Medallist tennis player Ankita Raina. They both added a sporty touch to the challenge by dancing along with their tennis rackets in hand. Sania Mirza was given the popular Instagram challenge by Vicky Kaushal himself. She wrote in the caption "@vickykaushal09 made us do it Little groove after practice with @ankitaraina_official #dontrushchallenge". Vicky shared the reel, he wrote "aced it like a champ!" with blushing and raising hands emoticons.

A sneak peek of Vicky Kaushal's Instagram

As India is facing the second wave of coronavirus pandemic, many celebrities also started to contract the virus, and this week Vicky Kaushal was one of them. He took to his Instagram handle on Monday, April 5, to share that he had tested positive for Covid-19. He wrote in the post "Inspite of all care and precautions, I have tested positive for Covid-19. Following all essential protocols, I am under home quarantine, taking medication as prescribes by my doctor. I request all those who came in contact with me to immediately get tested. Take care and stay safe".

Soon enough he started to receive get well soon messages from not only his fans but several Bollywood celebrities. Dangal actor Fatima Sana Shaikh wrote "Khayal rakho dost. Get Well Soon". Siddhant Chaturvedi wrote "Get well soon bhai" with a red emoticon. Ayushmann Khurana wrote, "Get well soon Veere". Many other celebrities including Sonakshi Sinha, Gajraj Rao, Mukhti Mohan, Sophie Choudry also commented to wish him a speedy recovery.

Vicky Kaushal shared this news within a couple of days of announcing the title of his next film with Meghna Gulzar. The movie is titled Sam Bahadur which is a biopic of Sam Manekshaw, the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal under whom India won the 1971 war against Pakistan which later led to the partition of Bangladesh. Vicky shared a video in which the various names by which Sam Manekshaw is known are told to the viewers and the video ends with the film's title. He wrote in the caption ", "The man. The legend. The brave heart. Our Samà¤¬à¤¹à¤¾à¤¦à¥à¤°... On the birth anniversary of Field Marshal #SamManekshaw, his story has found its name. #SamBahadur".

Promo Image Source: Vicky Kausal and Sania Mirza's Instagram

