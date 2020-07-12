Vicky Kaushal Starrers That Crossed ₹100 Crore Mark At Box Office

Vicky Kaushal is one of the most celebrated actors in the entertainment industry today. Vicky Kaushal is one of the very few actors who have won a National Award at the very start of his career. The actor has been successful in creating a huge fan-base. Vicky Kaushal has proved his versatility over the years and has given brilliant performances back-to-back. Vicky Kaushal made his Bollywood debut with Neeraj Ghaywan’s Masaan (2015) and hasn’t looked back since. Having spent half a decade in the movie industry, Vicky Kaushal has worked with great actors and moviemakers and has given blockbusters at the box-office. Here are Vicky Kaushal’s movies that have crossed ₹100 crores at the box-office. Read ahead to know-

Vicky Kaushal’s movies to cross ₹100 crores

Raazi (2018)

Vicky Kaushal played the lead character in Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi. The movie also cast Alia Bhatt and Rajit Kapoor as the lead characters of the movie. The movie is an official adaptation of popular author Harinder Sikka’s bestseller novel Calling Sehmat (2008). The plot of the Raazi revolves around an Indian girl and the daughter of a RAW agent, who respects his father’s decisions and gets married into a Pakistani family in order to relay information back to her hometown, before the India Pakistan War in 1971. The movie gained a total of 15 nominations at the 64th Filmfare Awards and won over five of them. According to an analytic website, the movie earned ₹123 crores at the box-office.

Sanju (2018)

Vicky Kaushal played the lead character in Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju. Ranbir Kapoor and Paresh Rawal also played lead characters of the movie. The movie is an official biopic on the life of popular Bollywood actor, Sanjay Dutt. The plot of the film revolves around Sanjay Dutt’s ups and downs in life, from his addiction to drugs to being falsely accused as a terrorist and how the actor fought through everything. The movie gained a total of seven nominations at the 64th Filmfare Awards and won two of them. Vicky Kaushal also won an award for his performance in the movie. According to an analytic website, the movie earned ₹335 crores at the box-office.

URI: The Surgical Strike (2019)

Vicky Kaushal played the lead character in Aditya Dhar’s URI: The Surgical Strike. Yami Gautam and Paresh Rawal also played prominent roles in the movie. The plot of the film revolves around the 2016 URI attack that India played in retaliation of the course of events. The movie gained positive reviews and went ahead to become one of the highest-grossing movies of the year. The movie also bagged many awards. According to an analytic website, the movie earned ₹244 crores at the box-office.

