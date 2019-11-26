Vicky Kaushal Movies That Were Loved By Fans And Critics Alike

Vicky Kaushal, son of stunt and action film director Sham Kaushal, made his debut in Bollywood with the film Masaan, in 2015. He worked as a theatre artist and as an assistant director for several years before he started acting in films. Vicky Kaushal has done a number of films and has even won many awards for the roles he has played. Here are the top 5 films of the versatile actor that have earned him recognition:

Read Vicky Kaushal's Co-star Mohit Raina Joins Hands With Sunny Kaushal

Top 5 Vicky Kaushal films

Masaan (2015)

Vicky Kaushal’s debut movie, Masaan was released in the year 2015. The movie also starred Shweta Tripathi and Richa Chadha. It was the story of how the lives of 4 people intersect along the Ganga river. The movie was selected for the Cannes Film Festival while Vicky Kaushal’s character earned recognition and praises.

Read Vicky Kaushal: Here Are All The Reported Relationships Of The Actor

Raman Raghav 2.0 (2016)

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, Raman Raghav 2.0 is a story about a maniac murderer (Ramanna) who says he has found his soulmate in a police officer Raghavan and makes him realize how they both are similar. The movie also starred Nawazzudin Siddiqui and Sobhita Dhulipala. After a movie like Masaan, it was a delight for fans of Vicky Kaushal to watch him play a character that was completely different from his character in Masaan.

Sanju (2018)

Based on the controversial life of actor Sanjay Dutt, Sanju released in June 2018. Vicky Kaushal played the character of Sanjay Dutt’s best friend Kamli. The character of Kamli was of a true friend who always tends to be there for his friend, no matter what. This made the audience love the character and the film, entirely.

Read Vicky Kaushal: Five Beard And No-beard Looks That The Actor Stayed

Manmarziyaan (2018)

Starring Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal, Manmarziyaan was released in 2018. A film about a love triangle between a young spirited girl, her boyfriend and her fiance. The film did not do as well at the box-office but Vicky Kaushal’s quirky character was loved by his fans.

Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019)

Starring Vicky Kaushal, Uri: The Surgical Strike was directed by Aditya Dhar which became a blockbuster, soon after its release. The film was based on the successful surgical strike reportedly conducted by the Indian army officers on terrorist camps in Pakistan. Vicky Kaushal played the lead in the film, Vihaan Shergil, who is the team leader of the army group conducting the strike. His dialogue, "How's the Josh?" has gone on to become very popular.

Read Vicky Kaushal: The Uri Actor To Star In Anees Bazmee's Film?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.