Vicky Kaushal's Co-star Mohit Raina Joins Hands With Sunny Kaushal

A couple of months back producer Dinesh Vijani announced his upcoming romantic project Shhidat - Journey Beyond Love, starring Radhika Madan and Sunny Kaushal in the lead characters along with Mohit Raina and Diana Penty. Sunny Kaushal is also the younger brother of Mohit Raina's Uri: The Surgical Strike co-star Vicky Kaushal. After marking his debut in Bollywood with Vicky, Shiddat will mark his second full-length feature film. The film announced in May 2019 has gone on flors and the leading lady of the film Radhika has shared a glimpse from the sets.

After working as assistant director for films like Gunday (2014) and Aurangzeb (2013), Sunny started his acting career with Akshay Kumar's sports-drama Gold. Later, he also worked in a music video titled Bhangra Paa Le along with a debutant Rukshar Dhillon. Whereas, Radhika who was last seen Pataakha, recently wrapped her schedule for Irrfan Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer Angrezi Medium. On the other hand, Mahadev fame actor Mohit Raina was last seen in a web-series, Kaafir with Dia Mirza.

Details of the film

Jannat fame Kunal Deshmukh will direct the film under the banner of Maddock films along with T-Series. Sridhar Raghavan and Dheeraj Rattan penned the script of the film. Reportedly, the movie will have two parallel plotlines tracking the story of two couples. Producer Dinesh Vijani shared the insight of the project in an interview with a leading news portal. While giving the details of the story of the film, he said that it is not only a story of love but the distance one travels for it.

