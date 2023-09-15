Vicky Kaushal On His Character In The Great Indian Family: He Is A Very Innocent

Vicky Kaushal is currently gearing up for his upcoming film titled The Great Indian Family with Manushi Chhillar and others. Ahead of the film's release, the actor shared his excitement and opened up about his role in the movie. He also talked about his working experience with co-stars and shared a personal anecdote with fans.

3 things you need to know

The Great Indian Family will release in theatres on September 22.

The film is helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and will feature Vicky Kaushal playing the character of Bhajan Kumar.

Vicky Kaushal shared that The Great Indian Family is a small town-based film.

Vicky Kaushal says his character is very innocent

During an interview with ANI, Vicky Kaushal talked about his character Bhajan Kumar in the film and shared how it was a new experience for him. He said, "This character of Bhajan Kumar was a new experience for me because when I heard the script for the first time I was told that this is Bhajan Kumar who is a rock star from the city of Balrampur. I thought it was a very cute combination that he is a rock star, a desi version, who makes you awaken and this will be something new that someone who wears a dhoti and kurta will become a rock star. He is a very innocent and lovely character."

(Vicky Kaushal opens up about his character Bhajan Kumar in The Great Indian Family | Image: X)

Vicky Kaushal shares his work experience with co-stars

Vicky Kaushal opened up about his working experience with co-stars Kumud Mishra, and others. He said, "Those who have watched you from the very beginning, when I get to work with them, it feels like a victory for me. I still learn from them. When we used to work in a theatre group in Bombay, the theatre group Ranya Theater Group was started by Kumod Mishra and Manav together. At that time, in the plays in which we used to take part, he used to do rehearsals, he used to organize our workshops, he used to direct us, since then I fondly call him Kumud Kaka, so I feel so good today that I am getting a chance to work with those from whom I have learned." The movie is helmed by director Vijay Krishna Acharya and will feature Manushi Chhillar as the female lead opposite Vicky Kaushal. The film will revolve around the life of a Hindu religious man who realises that he is Muslim by birth.