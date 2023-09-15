Vicky Kaushal Reminisces About Stunt Scene In Uri: Injured Myself, Developed Tennis Elbow

Taking a trip down the memory lane, actor Vicky Kaushal recalled about the shooting for his acclaimed film 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', and shared what all went behind the performance of the stunts in the military action movie.

The upcoming episode of 'India’s Got Talent' season 10 will celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with Vicky and Manushi Chhillar, who will grace the stage of the show to promote their upcoming movie 'The Great Indian Family'.

Spreading the festive cheer with much galore, the contestants will put forth some awe-inspiring performances with their unique talent. Known for their extraordinary feats of agility and strength, Abujhmad Malkhamb group from Chhattisgarh will impress everyone with a jaw-dropping act on ‘Challa (Main Lad Jaana)’.

The song 'Challa (Main Lad Jaana)' from the 2019 movie 'Uri', is sung by Romy, Vivek Hariharan, and Shashwat Sachdev.

The movie stars Vicky, along with Yami Gautam, Mohit Raina, Kirti Kulhari and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles.

The flick is a dramatised account of the true event of India's retaliation to the 2016 Uri attack.

The power-packed act of the Abujhmad Malkhamb reminds Vicky about his days of shooting for the film, which tells the story of Major Vihaan Shergill (Vicky Kaushal) of the Para (Special Forces), who played a leading role in the events.

Impressed with the performance, Vicky roared Abujhmad’s war cry 'Chattisgarhiya sabse badiya', and commended them, saying, "I don't have words to describe this act and I will never forget this performance for the rest of my life. This must have been a difficult act to execute and since you have performed to Uri’s song, I would like to share something about the song."

"In 'URI', in the sequence where we were rappelling from the chopper with ropes, we underwent four months of military training before we could perform those stunts ourselves with safety harnesses. Even after so much training and ensuring safety measures, when I had to perform that stunt for the fourth time, I injured myself and developed a tennis elbow," shared Vicky.

The actor further said: "I know how difficult it is and I can't even imagine how challenging this act must have been. You won't believe how hard it is to do what you're doing with such ease. I genuinely salute you from the bottom of my heart and It is an honour to witness this. With confidence, I can say that if you continue to deliver such performances, you will undoubtedly become number 1 not only on this Indian stage but also on the world stage."

Extremely proud of their act, judge Shilpa Shetty Kundra gave her hunar salaam to the group saying, “This was a finale-worthy performance.”

Vicky also conveyed his father, Sham Kaushal’s message to the group, saying, "I was the most excited to come on this show. My family follows this show, and our favourite is the Abujhmad group. My father is an action director who coordinates stunts in films, and he is a fan of your stunts. There is so much talent, sport, and athleticism in your acts. I wanted to convey a message from my father to you. He said, 'When you meet them, please tell them that they have my love'".

'India’s Got Talent 10' airs on Sony.