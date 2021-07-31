Vicky Kaushal Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Sardar Udham Singh On His 81st Death Anniversary

July 31 marks the 81st death anniversary of the revolutionary freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh aka Shaheed-i-Azam Sardar Udham Singh. The heroic story of the late freedom fighter is filmed by Shoojit Sircar, under the production Rising Sun Films and Kino Works. Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal will play the role of this heroic figure. Ahead of the release of the film, Vicky Kaushal recently paid his heartfelt tribute to Sardar Udham Singh via his social media handle. Have a look:

Vicky Kaushal's heartfelt tribute to Sardar Udham Singh

Vicky Kaushal has several film projects in his pipeline. One among them is Sardar Udham Singh. The Raazi actor recently took to his Instagram handle to pay his heartfelt tribute to the late revolutionary freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh. He shared a photo of Udham Singh and wrote, "My humble tribute to the great Indian revolutionary #SardarUdhamSingh on his 81st death anniversary today. (26thDec1899 - 31stJuly1940)".

Who was Sardar Udham Singh?

Sardar Udham Singh was an Indian freedom fighter who belonged to the Ghadar Party. Udham Singh is well known for his brave assassination of Michael O'Dwyer, the former lieutenant governor of Punjab, on March 13, 1940, in London. The assassination, carried out by Udham Singh, was done as revenge for the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar. O'Dwyer was the one responsible for several hundreds of Indian's death. Soon after shooting O-Dwyer, Singh surrendered himself and was hanged on July 31, 1940.

Details about Vicky Kaushal starrer Sardar Udham Singh

Vicky Kaushal first announced the film Sardar Udham Singh by revealing his look from the film via Instagram on April 30, 2019. The Uri actor shared his photo from London. He was dressed as Sardar Udham Singh in a long grey coat and black hat. Through the caption, Kaushal introduced his character to the audience. He wrote, "Running my fingers through the bullet holes at Jallianwala Baug, little did I realise that I would one day get a chance to re-live and depict the anger and anguish of the lesser known martyr, revolutionary... SARDAR UDHAM SINGH." The film was initially supposed to land on October 2, 2020. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was then postponed to January 15, 2021. The film was postponed again and the details about its release date are still not announced.

