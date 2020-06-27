Vicky Kaushal Pays Tribute To Sam Manekshaw On His Death Anniversary; Watch Video

Last year, on Sam Maekshaw's death anniversary, Meghna Gulzar announced her upcoming project with Vicky Kaushal. With Vicky's look for the Sam Manekshaw biopic unveiled, fans were stunned by the resemblance between the two. Vicky Kaushal took to his social media on June 27 to share a video honouring Sam Manekshaw.

Vicky Kaushal's tribute to Sam Manekshaw

The video features an on-field picture of Sam Manekshaw and showcases Vicky Kaushal as Sam in the next frame. It is the makers' gesture to salute Sam on his death anniversary. Vicky wrote in his caption, "Remembering one of India's finest- Field Marshal #SamManekshaw. This journey is going to be very special!". [sic] He further tagged the makers in the caption.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in the horror drama titled Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship. The film was directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh and revolved around a shipping officer who must save a girl he believes is on a stranded, unmanned, and haunted ship. As for his upcoming projects, the actor is set to star in the Udham Singh biopic which is helmed by Shoojit Sircar.

Vicky Kaushal's Sam Manekshaw biopic will focus on the story of Manekshaw when he was the Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film also feature Manoj Bajpayee. He will also reunite with his Uri director Aditya Dhar for The Immortal Ashwatthama and will also be a part of the historic drama film Takht. Kaushal will be essaying the role of Aurangzeb and Ranveer Singh will be seen playing the character of Dara Shikoh.

The actor revealed in an earlier interview that he was set to start shooting for Takht on his birthday but the production was halted and the shoot was postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Talking about the same to a leading daily, the actor revealed that it was his dream to be a part of this period drama. He added that he has admired the work of all the artists who are a part of the film. Apart from Singh and Kaushal, the film's cast will also feature Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, and Janhvi Kapoor.

