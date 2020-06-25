Vicky Kaushal To Start Dubbing For 'Sardar Udham Singh' Biopic From August

Vicky Kaushal will next be seen in Shoojit Sircar’s directorial, Sardar Udham Singh. The making of the movie is being done in a rather unique way due to the global pandemic. Reportedly, Vicky Kaushal will start the dubbing for Sardar Udham Singh from August. Read ahead to know more-

Vicky Kaushal to dub for Sardar Udham Singh from August

Vicky Kaushal is reportedly all set to start dubbing for his upcoming movie, Sardar Udham Singh, once the edit is locked by August. As per a news report, once the edit is locked, the dubbing for the movie will start. The work on the visual effects of the movie is also pending, which will happen simultaneously with the dubbing and from multiple locations as all of the technicians cannot be present in the same place anymore, according to the rules made by the government, keeping in mind the global pandemic. As per reports, Vicky Kaushal and the other actors of the movie will, in the meanwhile, finish their share of dubbing for the movie and then the sound mix of the film will take place. The VFX will need to be done by a large team of over 12 people and work will be distributed accordingly, for some to work from the studios and others from home.

Sardar Udham Singh is a biopic that was announced on 4 March 2019. While having a candid chat with a leading entertainment daily, the director of the movie, Shoojit Sircar, said that it was his dream to make a movie on Udham Singh. He said that he heard the inspiring story when he was just out of college, doing theatre in Delhi. He came to Mumbai with the idea of making a movie on it. He really wants to bring this largely unknown revolutionary alive on screen.

The shooting of the movie started in April 2019 in London and the first schedule was wrapped up in May. The second four months schedule that started in October was shot in Russia, United Kingdom, Europe and North India. The shoot for the film wrapped up on 27 December 2019 in Europe. The movie was initially going to release in January 2021, but the release date of Sardar Udham Singh might get postponed due to the global pandemic.

