Vicky Kaushal Poses With Hrithik Roshan, Sunny Kaushal In Throwback Photo From Childhood

Vicky Kaushal recently took to his Instagram to share a throwback picture with Hrithik Roshan. Along with the picture, Vicky also dropped a clip of him dancing on stage with Hrithik. The duo were jiving to the beats of the song Ek Pal Ka Jeena from Hrithik Roshan's iconic film, Kaho Na Pyaar Hai. The Uri actor Kaushal also penned a sweet note for the War star.

"Swipe right to see why this little moment will always be special to me," wrote the Zara Bachke Zara Hatke star. The video that he posted at first was from the IIFA 2023 awards ceremony. Earlier, the same clip had gone viral and fans took to social media to react to the same. Both the actors were seen dancing their hearts out to Ek Pal Ka Jeena and particularly enjoying the signature hook step of the track. While Vicky Kaushal opted for a black suit teamed with a white shirt and a bow tie, Hrithik sported an all-black look. Meanwhile, the throwback picture Vicky posted showed him posing with Hrithik and his brother Sunny Kaushal. Soon after he made the post, several fans and celebrities took to the comments to drop red hearts.

Vicky Kaushal shares a throwback photo with Hrithik Roshan. (Image: Vicky Kaushal/Instagram)

Hrithik Roshan and Vicky Kaushal at IIFA 2023

Hrithik Roshan recently bagged the Best Actor in a Leading Role award at the IIFA 2023 ceremony. He received the trophy for the film Vikram Vedha, which also stars Saif Ali Khan. In the clip that made the rounds on the internet, Vicky Kaushal was seen following the steps of Hrithik Roshan on stage. The Kaabil star taught Vicky Kaushal how to dance to the iconic song. The duo gave a fun-filled performance while the crowd cheered them along. Later, Vicky even bowed to Hrithik Roshan as a mark of respect.

As for work, Vicky Kaushal will soon be seen in the film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with Sara Ali Khan. The film will release in theatres on June 2 and is helmed by Laxman Utekar. Reportedly, Kaushal will also be working on a biopic of Sambhaji Maharaj.