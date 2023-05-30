IPL 2023: Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal Celebrate CSK's Victory

In a thrilling and rain-interrupted IPL Finals 2023, the Chennai Super Kings emerged victorious against the Gujarat Titans in a nail-biting encounter. The match witnessed immense excitement and anxiety due to the intermittent rains. Ultimately, under the captaincy of MS Dhoni, the Chennai Super Kings won by 5 wickets, with Ravindra Jadeja sealing the match in Dhoni's signature style by hitting a six and a four off the last two balls.

Celebrities who are ardent cricket lovers took to social media to express their excitement. Bollywood star Ranveer Singh live-tweeted throughout the match, exclaiming, "RAVINDRASINH JADEJA !!!!! OH MY GODDDDDDDDDDDDDD 🏏 💥💥💥💥💥💥💥." He continued to praise Jadeja and the thrilling finish, highlighting the hashtag #CSKvsGT and tagging relevant accounts.

Ranveer Singh also acknowledged the Gujarat Titans, led by Hardik Pandya, who finished as the second runners-up. He commended their valiant performance, writing, "Hardik’s talismanic leadership 💯... Vanquished but gallant all the way! ⚔️"

At the stadium to promote their film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, actors Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal were present to witness the live action. They celebrated CSK's victory with exuberance. Vicky expressed his joy by writing, "बदले तेरे MAHI… लेके जो कोई सारी, दुनिया भी देदे अगर... MAHI FOR THE WIN!!! Jaddu you rockstar!!!"

Further, Abhishek Bachchan congratulated Chennai Super Kings on their victory and commiserate with the Gujarat Titans, acknowledging their commendable performance.

Sonu Sood shared a picture with MS Dhoni on Twitter and congratulated the Chennai Super Kings for their amazing victory. He also appreciated the efforts of the Gujarat Titans.

Riteish Deshmukh took a moment to appreciate Jadeja's winning shot, describing it as a "Fairy Tale finish."

Fans were quick to recognize Jadeja's exceptional contribution to the victory, with Kartik Aaryan expressing goosebumps and Athiya Shetty congratulating CSK and MS Dhoni.

More about the final Match

The match, originally scheduled for Sunday, was postponed to a reserve day due to rain. The Gujarat Titans showcased strong batting, scoring 214 runs for 4 wickets in 20 overs. In response, the Chennai Super Kings, with a target of 171 runs in 15 overs, achieved the victory on the last ball, with Ravindra Jadeja playing a crucial role in securing their fifth IPL title.