Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are all set to tie the knot on December 9, but the couple's love story began long before. Back in 2019, Vicky had jokingly proposed to Katrina during an award function and in turn, made her blush. The video has been making rounds on the internet ever since news about the couple's wedding emerged.

When Vicky Kaushal proposed to Katrina Kaif on TV

During an award show back in 2019, Vicky popped the question to Katrina on stage in front of the audience. As Katrina walked on the stage to receive her award, Vicky said, "Aap kisi acche se Vicky Kaushal ko dhoondh ke shaadi kyun nahi kar leti?"( Why don't you find a good guy like Vicky Kaushal and get married?).

Vicky further continued and said, "Shaadi ka season chal raha hai toh mujhe laga aapka bhi man kar raha hoga toh pooch leta hoon." (Since the wedding season is around the corner I wanted to ask this question). When Katrina asks him what was his question, he goes on to sing the song Mujse Shaadi Karogi.

Watch the video below:

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding

The news about Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding started making rounds when reports emerged that the two had a 'Roka' ceremony during Diwali this year. Katrina and Vicky will have their wedding festivities including their sangeet and Mehendi ceremony on December 8, wedding ceremony as per Hindu rituals on December 9, while the couple and the guests will check out of the hotels on December 10.

Katrina's Sooryavanshi co-star Akshay Kumar, her Bang Bang co-star Hrithik Roshan and her Zero and Jab Tak Hai Jaan co-star Anushka Sharma along with her husband Virat Kohli are set to attend the wedding. The couple has also invited several celebs from the industry like Sidharth Malhotra, Zoya Akhtar, Alvira, Arpita Sharma, Kiara Advani, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Ali Abbas, Farah Khan, Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal, Anushka Shetty, Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Esha Deol, Aditya Pancholi, Sooraj Pancholi, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sachin Tendulkar, and others.

Image: INSTAGRAM/@VICKYKAUSHAL/ @KATRINAKAIF